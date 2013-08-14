Aug 14 Alvaro Negredo and Santi Cazorla made the most of rare starts for Spain with the goals that earned the world and European champions a 2-0 friendly win over Ecuador in Guayaquil on Wednesday.

New Manchester City striker Negredo broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with a clever back-heeled finish from a Cazorla cross, and the midfielder drilled the second low into the corner in the 62nd.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque had left a number of regulars at home and used the game to give squad players a run out with three under-21 internationals making their senior debuts.

Barcelona winger Cristian Tello, Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke all featured in a game dominated by the visitors, although Ecuador did hit the post.

The match was halted briefly in the 11th minute as fans at the Monumental stadium rose to pay tribute to Ecuador forward Christian Benitez who died last month of a heart failure aged 27.

Benitez, who wore the number 11, had scored four goals in their World Cup qualifiers, making him Ecuador's second top scorer in the campaign. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris)