SEVILLE, Spain, June 3 Andres Iniesta showed why he could be the key to Spain's chances at Euro 2012 when he came off the bench to inspire the world and European champions to a 1-0 friendly win at home to China on Sunday.

The fleet-footed midfielder gave Spain the attacking flair they were missing in the first half at a festive Cartuja stadium in Seville and he set up David Silva to score an 84th-minute winner after the home side had squandered a slew of chances and twice hit the crossbar.

Picking the ball up wide on the left, he surged past his marker into the area and pulled the ball back past stranded goalkeeper Zeng Cheng for Silva to sidefoot into the empty net.

Centre back Raul Albiol had rattled the frame of the goal with a header from a Fernando Torres flick in the 62nd minute and Iniesta sidefooted the ball on to the crossbar after an audacious piece of close control a minute later.

The Spanish, who play their opening match at Euro 2012 against Italy on June 10, would have won by a considerably wider margin had it not been for an inspired display by Cheng, easily China's best player. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Martyn Herman)