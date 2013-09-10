GENEVA, Sept 10 Jesus Navas nipped in to score an added-time equaliser and rescue a 2-2 draw for an understrength Spain in a friendly against Chile in Geneva on Tuesday.

Forward Eduardo Vargas snuck in behind the Spain defence to open the scoring for the visitors in the fifth minute before Roberto Soldado headed a 38th-minute leveller for the world and European champions.

Cesc Fabregas almost put Spain ahead four minutes later when he bent a cross-shot against the bar but Vargas grabbed a second just before halftime when he left Raul Albiol trailing and fired past Victor Valdes.

Spain pressed Chile hard in the final stages and Pedro raced clear on the left in the 92nd minute before whipping over a low cross that Navas poked past Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Spain's 2-0 win in Finland on Friday put them on the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup and coach Vicente del Bosque gave a number of reserves a chance to impress, including goalkeeper Valdes, midfielder Javi Garcia, Soldado and debutant centre back Ignacio Fernandez.

They top World Cup qualifying Group I after six of eight matches, three points ahead of France, and play their final two games at home to Belarus and Georgia next month.

Chile are third in South American qualifying for the finals in Brazil and their remaining fixtures are against Colombia and Ecuador, also next month. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tom Bartlett)