MADRID, June 9 Celta Vigo forward Nolito has come a long way since he earned 30 euros ($33.74) a week as a butcher's apprentice and should get a chance to show Spain coach Vicente del Bosque what he can do in Thursday's friendly against Costa Rica.

The match is a useful opportunity for Del Bosque to experiment with Nolito and some of the other new faces in the squad ahead of Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier away to Group C rivals Belarus.

Spain have, in particular, been struggling to find a goal scorer to fill the shoes of record marksman David Villa, who has not featured since the 2014 World Cup.

Forwards Alvaro Morata, Paco Alcacer and Nolito will be keen to impress if handed a chance against the Central Americans in the north-western city of Leon.

"I used to get up at eight thirty, I was at the butcher from nine until two and in the afternoon I trained in my village," Nolito, now 28, said in an interview with Marca sports daily published on Tuesday.

"I was 15 years old and then I signed for Valencia," he added. "I didn't get to cut any meat as those knives were dangerous."

In midfield, Sevilla pair Vitolo and Aleix Vidal are looking to cap a great season for the Europa League winners with good performances on the international stage.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico, another Sevilla player, has been called into the squad for the first time and may be given a run-out.

"It's a dream for me to represent my country," Rico said at a news conference at Spain's training base outside Madrid.

"It's been a fantastic season and this call-up has been the reward, I hope to learn," the 21-year-old added.

With five matches played, Spain are second in Euro 2016 qualifying Group C on 12 points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and three ahead of third-placed Ukraine. Belarus are a further five points behind in fourth.

Spain host Slovakia in September in a match that could decide who goes to the tournament in France next year as group winners.

Costa Rica are ranked 14th in the world after their outstanding run to the World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil last year, when they were eliminated on penalties by the Netherlands after the match ended 0-0.