MADRID, Sept 7 David Villa made a scoring return
for Spain and Fernando Torres won his 100th cap as the world and
European champions cruised to a 5-0 friendly win over Saudi
Arabia in Pontevedra on Friday.
Barcelona striker Villa, back in the national team for the
first time since breaking his leg at the Club World Cup in
December, came on as a substitute and netted his side's fourth
goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.
Spain's all-time leading scorer took his tally to 52, while
his club team mate Pedro weighed in with a double, and Santi
Cazorla and Xavi also got on the scoresheet against Frank
Rijkaard's visitors.
"I'm pleased to be back here again." Villa told Spanish
television. "I have really missed all this. Not only the games
but also being with the team. I can put everything behind now me
and start to look forward to enjoying myself again."
Chelsea forward Torres, who scored the winner for Spain in
the Euro 2008 final, started out as captain and became the
youngest of six Spaniards to have reached the 100 mark, aged 28.
New Arsenal signing Cazorla struck first for the hosts when
he pounced on a parried shot in the 23rd minute, and Pedro
doubled the lead with a neat lob.
Xavi came on as a halftime substitute and his first touch of
the ball was to curl a free kick into the top corner straight
after the re-start.
Villa received a huge ovation when he replaced Torres in the
53rd minute and, just as he did on his official return for
Barcelona last month, scored within minutes of entering the
field of play.
Ignacio Monreal was brought down for a penalty and Villa
sent the keeper the wrong way before Pedro sealed the victory
with another deft finish after bursting away from the Saudi
defence.
