MADRID May 9 World and European champions Spain will meet Ecuador in a friendly in the city of Guayaquil on Aug. 14, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Thursday.

The match will be Spain's first outing after the Confederations Cup in Brazil in June, the warm-up tournament for the 2014 World Cup.

Ecuador are 10th in the world, their highest position since the rankings were created in 1993.

They are second in South American World Cup qualification behind Argentina. (Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)