MADRID, March 5 Diego Costa made a disappointing debut for Spain in a friendly against Italy on Wednesday and it was the much livelier Pedro who struck the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the world and European champions.

All eyes were on Brazil-born Costa at Atletico's Calderon stadium, where he plays his club football, but although he linked up well at times with his new team mates he did not come close to finding the net.

The heavyweight clash between the last two nations to win the World Cup was predictably dominated by the Spanish and they were rewarded in the 63rd minute when Pedro was first to a loose ball and fired in off goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

A repeat of the Euro 2012 final in Kiev won 4-0 by Spain, it was the 33rd meeting between the sides and each has won 10 with 13 draws. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)