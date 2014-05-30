SEVILLE, Spain May 30 Spain's striker Fernando Torres made a strong case for a World Cup place when he capped an impressive performance with a well-taken penalty as their depleted side strolled to a 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia on Friday.

In the world and European champions' penultimate warm-up game before they begin the defence of their title in Brazil next month, Torres made the most of his starting place up front and substitute Andres Iniesta was also on target as Spain ruthlessly dominated a defence-minded Bolivia.

The South Americans, who failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, managed to hold out until halftime before Javi Martinez was bundled over in the penalty area and Torres calmly slotted the spot kick past Romel Quinonez In the 51st minute.

The Chelsea forward has had an indifferent season with his club but looked lively in the centre forward role before being replaced by Cesc Fabregas on the hour.

Chances were scarce for both sides at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, with Cesar Azpilicueta striking a long-range effort against the post in the 30th minute and Torres forcing a sharp save from Quinonez shortly before the break.

Iniesta showed his class when he surged forward in the 84th minute and curled a low effort in off a post and Sergio Busquets crashed a long-range drive off the frame of the goal moments later as the home side pressed forward in the final stages.

Spain were missing their Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid contingent, who are on holiday following their clash in Saturday's Champions League final and will join up with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Coach Vicente del Bosque is due to announce his final World Cup squad on Saturday and Torres is vying for a place with the likes of Diego Costa, Fernando Llorente and Alvaro Negredo.

Spain and Bolivia were playing each other for only the second time after they met at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, a 3-1 group-phase victory for the Spanish in Chicago. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Hayward)