VIGO, Spain Nov 18 Toni Kroos struck with a fierce long-range shot a minute from time to give Germany a 1-0 victory over Spain in a friendly between two injury-depleted European heavyweights in Vigo on Tuesday.

Kroos's well-struck effort settled a match played in lashing rain that was short on genuine chances although Spain goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who came off the bench to make his debut, will be furious he let the ball past him after getting into a good position to palm it away.

Germany forward Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal against Argentina in July's World Cup final, had gone closest to breaking the deadlock on a foul night in Galicia but Iker Casillas brilliantly saved his 20th-minute effort.

Beating the 2010 World Cup winners and 2012 European champions was a fitting way for Germany to end a stellar year during which they claimed their fourth World Cup crown.

Spain, who beat Germany 1-0 in the semi-finals in South Africa four years ago in their previous meeting, will now have to pick themselves up and continue the rebuilding process after their failed title defence in Brazil. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)