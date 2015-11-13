ALICANTE, Spain Nov 13 Spain fullback Mario Gaspar scored with a stunning volley and Santi Cazorla added a late goal as the European champions enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over England in a friendly between the continental heavyweights on Friday.

Neither captain Iker Casillas in the Spain goal nor his England counterpart Joe Hart were much troubled before Cesc Fabregas lifted the ball over the England defence for Gaspar to strike in the 72nd minute at the Jose Rico Perez stadium.

The Villarreal defender, who scored on his debut in a 1-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory against Ukraine last month, watched the ball come over his shoulder and swivelled to hook it brilliantly past Hart into the far corner.

Juan Mata had a chance to double the lead for the hosts four minutes later when he was clean through on goal but Hart did well to block his effort before Nolito teed up Cazorla to stroke the ball into the bottom corner six minutes from time. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)