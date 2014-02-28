MADRID Feb 28 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has called up Atletico Madrid's Brazil-born forward Diego Costa for the world and European champions' friendly against Italy in Madrid on Wednesday.

Del Bosque included Costa in his squad for two friendlies in November but he had to withdraw due to injury and the Italy match could mark his first appearance for his adopted country.

Spain's latest squad, Del Bosque's last before he has to name a preliminary list in May of 30 players for the World Cup, has a distinctly Brazilian flavour.

Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara, the Italy-born son of former Brazil midfielder Mazinho, returns after injury.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Victor Valdes (Barcelona)

Defenders: Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Xavi (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City), Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Pedro (Barcelona), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)