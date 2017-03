STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted twice against Estonia in a friendly on Thursday to become Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals.

The Paris Saint Germain striker netted a thumping left-footed volley from a corner after just three minutes before breaking Sven Rydell's tally of 49 goals, which has stood since 1932, in the 24th minute with another fine effort.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)