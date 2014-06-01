STOCKHOLM, June 1 A brilliant solo effort from Eden Hazard after Romelu Lukaku's opener were enough to give Belgium a comfortable 2-0 win over Sweden in their penultimate World Cup warm-up game in Stockholm on Sunday.

Despite training twice a day for most of the week, there was no sign of tiredness from the Belgian players as they dominated the opening exchanges, with Kevin De Bruyne almost giving them the lead after 15 minutes, only to see his shot hit the post.

Lukaku, who scored 15 goals for Everton in last season's Premier League, broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when he fired a fizzing left-foot drive past Andreas Isaksson after Kim Kallstrom surrendered possession deep in his own half.

The sluggish Swedes, who will be spending the summer at home after losing a World Cup playoff to Portugal, struggled to create in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the game due to a back injury.

Ola Toivonen glanced a header wide just before the break and Jimmy Durmaz skimmed the top of the crossbar with a long-range effort in the second half, but in truth there was little to trouble Thibaut Courtois in the Belgian goal.

The visitors coasted for much of the second half until Hazard put the game beyond doubt in the 78th minute.

The Chelsea winger cut in menacingly from the left before playing a one-two with De Bruyne and slotting home.

De Bruyne almost netted a goal in stoppage time but his effort following a counter-attack shaved the outside of Isaksson's post as it flew wide.

Belgium face Tunisia on June 7 in their final warm-up game before opening their Group H campaign against Algeria on June 17 in Belo Horizonte. (Editing by Josh Reich)