With Pele watching from the stands in the final international at Stockholm's Rasunda stadium, Leandro Damiao nodded home Neymar's cross to give Brazil the lead in the first half.

Pato doubled the lead in the 85th minute when he headed home from close range after good work by Dani Alves.

The AC Milan striker then converted a penalty two minutes later after he was brought down in the area.

Without injured captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden gave away possession too easily and wasted the few chances they did manage to create. (Editing By Alison Wildey)