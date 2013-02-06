STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Sweden may have kept Lionel Messi scoreless but they still succumbed to a 3-2 loss to Argentina in their friendly in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Argentina took the lead as early as the third minute when Mikael Lustig steered Gonzalo Higuain's shot into his own net, and the Swedes found it hard to get a grip on the game as their opponents retained possession with ease.

Sweden equalised when Jonas Olsson headed home Kim Kallstrom's corner after 17 minutes, but Sergio Aguero restored Argentina's lead almost immediately with a deft chip. They went 3-1 up when Higuain was on hand to fire home after Andreas Isaksson could only parry Messi's powerful shot.

Sweden pulled a another goal back in added time when Rasmus Elm found to top corner with a free kick.

Despite remaining scoreless, Messi was not short of chances and could have found the net in the second half. Once again Isaksson thwarted, this time with an acrobatic clearance off the line. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Rex Gowar)