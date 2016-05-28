GENEVA May 28 A dipping long-range strike from Kevin de Bruyne gave Belgium a late 2-1 win away at 10-man Switzerland in a friendly between the two Euro 2016 finalists on Saturday.

De Bruyne's spectacular effort came two minutes after the Swiss had forward Haris Seferovic sent off for apparently insulting the referee.

Belgium, dark horses for Euro 2016, started with midfielder Axel Witsel playing in an unfamiliar role at right back and the Swiss had the better of the early exchanges.

Looking much livelier than in their previous friendly defeats by Ireland and Bosnia in March, the Swiss went ahead in the 31st minute when Blerim Dzemaili blasted home from the edge of the area.

Belgium hit back three minutes later after Switzerland's defensive frailties were exposed again.

Dries Mertens's low cross from the right went all the way across the penalty area to an unmarked Romelu Lukaku who equalised from close range at the far post.

The Swiss suffered another blow just before halftime when striker Eren Derdiyok, given a chance to stake his claim for a place in the team, limped off injured and was replaced by Seferovic.

The pace dropped in the second half and the match appeared to be petering out towards a draw when Seferovic was sent off for saying something to the referee after an innocuous foul on Jan Vertonghen.

Two minutes later, De Bruyne collected Jordan Lukaku's pass around 25 metres from goal and scored with a viciously dipping shot which left Yann Sommer hopelessly beaten.