BASEL, Switzerland May 26 Switzerland stunned Euro 2012 contenders Germany 5-3 in an entertaining friendly on Saturday with Eren Derdiyok grabbing a hat-trick against a makeshift German defence.

The visitors, missing more than half their usual starting line-up with eight Bayern Munich players set to join the squad later on Saturday, looked a long way from being ready to challenge for their first major trophy since 1996.

Germany coach Joachim Loew will announce his final squad next week.

The Germans, taking on Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in the tournament starting in Poland and Ukraine on June 8, fell behind after 21 minutes with new Hoffenheim signing Derdiyok taking full advantage of a gaping hole in the opposing defence to slot in a cross by Tranquillo Barnettas.

He struck again two minutes later, heading in another pin-point Barnetta cross as central defenders Mats Hummels and Per Mertesacker, making his comeback from an injury that kept him out since February, struggled to gel.

Derdiyok could have added another a minute later but was foiled by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, making his international debut in the absence of first choice Manuel Neuer.

The Germans upped the pressure and were rewarded just before the break when Hummels headed in a Mesut Ozil free kick and Andre Schuerrle pulled another back for the Germans after Derdiyok headed his third goal in the 50th minute.

Both sides added another with Switzerland, who failed to qualify for Euro 2012, scoring through Andre Lichtsteiner and Germany's Marco Reus hitting back.

Admir Mehmedi completed a frantic spell of four goals in 12 minutes when he slotted in following another feeble defensive effort by the Germans and the Swiss also hit the bar in the dying minutes.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)