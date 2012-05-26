BASEL, Switzerland May 26 Switzerland stunned
Euro 2012 contenders Germany 5-3 in an entertaining friendly on
Saturday with Eren Derdiyok grabbing a hat-trick against a
makeshift German defence.
The visitors, missing more than half their usual starting
line-up with eight Bayern Munich players set to join the squad
later on Saturday, looked a long way from being ready to
challenge for their first major trophy since 1996.
Germany coach Joachim Loew will announce his final squad
next week.
The Germans, taking on Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in
the tournament starting in Poland and Ukraine on June 8, fell
behind after 21 minutes with new Hoffenheim signing Derdiyok
taking full advantage of a gaping hole in the opposing defence
to slot in a cross by Tranquillo Barnettas.
He struck again two minutes later, heading in another
pin-point Barnetta cross as central defenders Mats Hummels and
Per Mertesacker, making his comeback from an injury that kept
him out since February, struggled to gel.
Derdiyok could have added another a minute later but was
foiled by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, making his international
debut in the absence of first choice Manuel Neuer.
The Germans upped the pressure and were rewarded just before
the break when Hummels headed in a Mesut Ozil free kick and
Andre Schuerrle pulled another back for the Germans after
Derdiyok headed his third goal in the 50th minute.
Both sides added another with Switzerland, who failed to
qualify for Euro 2012, scoring through Andre Lichtsteiner and
Germany's Marco Reus hitting back.
Admir Mehmedi completed a frantic spell of four goals in 12
minutes when he slotted in following another feeble defensive
effort by the Germans and the Swiss also hit the bar in the
dying minutes.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)