* Germany miss eight Bayern Munich players
* Derdiyok scores hat-trick
BASEL, Switzerland, May 26 Switzerland stunned
Euro 2012 contenders Germany 5-3 in an entertaining friendly on
Saturday with Eren Derdiyok grabbing a hat-trick against a
makeshift German defence.
The visitors, missing more than half their usual starting
line-up with eight Bayern Munich players set to join the squad
later on Saturday, looked a long way from being ready to
challenge for their first major trophy since 1996.
Poor defensive organisation, a lack of their usual offensive
spark and a sloppy passing game caused Germany to slump to their
biggest defeat by Switzerland since their first clash in 1908
ended in the same result.
"We made far too many mistakes," said Germany coach Joachim
Loew, who will announce his final squad next week.
"I did not expect this result though I knew it could be
dangerous because of the many training sessions we have had
until now. I knew that we could be lacking this freshness," he
told reporters.
"The team had not played with such a line-up before. Now we
have two weeks to work on this and I have absolutely no concerns
that the this coordination within the team will start working."
The Germans, taking on Portugal, Netherlands and Denmark in
the tournament starting in Poland and Ukraine on June 8, fell
behind after 21 minutes with new Hoffenheim signing Derdiyok
taking full advantage of a gaping hole in the opposing defence
to slot in a cross by Tranquillo Barnetta.
He struck again two minutes later, heading in another
pin-point Barnetta cross as central defenders Mats Hummels and
Per Mertesacker, making his comeback from an injury that kept
him out since February, struggled to gel.
Derdiyok could have added another a minute later but was
foiled by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, making his international
debut in the absence of first choice Manuel Neuer.
GOAL FLURRY
The Germans upped the pressure and were rewarded just before
the break when Hummels headed in a Mesut Ozil free kick and
Andre Schuerrle pulled another back for the Germans after
Derdiyok headed his third goal in the 50th minute.
Both sides added another with Switzerland, who failed to
qualify for Euro 2012, scoring through Stephan Lichtsteiner and
Germany's Marco Reus hitting back.
Admir Mehmedi completed a frantic spell of four goals in 12
minutes when he slotted in following another feeble defensive
effort by the Germans and the Swiss also hit the bar in the
dying minutes.
Swiss coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, a German, said the heavy defeat
could be a good sign for his countrymen.
"It is a good omen because we (Swiss) were also the only
team to beat Spain (at the 2010 World Cup) and then they went on
to win the title," said Hitzfeld.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)