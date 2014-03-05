March 5 Josip Drmic twice put Switzerland in front and Ivica Olic replied both times for Croatia as the two World Cup finalists drew 2-2 in a lively friendly in St Gallen on Wednesday.

Switzerland, who went through their qualifying group unbeaten, created plenty of openings and went ahead in the 34th minute after Danijel Pranjic lost possession in midfield.

Drmic collected the ball and wriggled past his marker before beating Danijel Subasic with a low shot into the far corner.

Olic levelled five minutes later when he was left unmarked at a corner and turned the ball in from five metres.

Switzerland regained the lead two minutes after that when Steve von Bergen sent a long punt out of defence and Drmic raced clear of the Croatian rearguard to plant the ball past Subasic from a difficult angle.

Croatia, who had started with Mario Mandzukic on the bench, brought on the Bayern Munich forward at halftime and quickly equalised.

The ball was played inside Swiss fullback Stephan Lichtsteiner and Olic got in front of him and turned his shot wide of Diego Benaglio to score.

