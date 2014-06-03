Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 3Switzerland left it late as they struggled to a 2-0 win over a defensive, experimental Peru on Tuesday in their final friendly before the World Cup in Brazil.
Right back Stephan Lichtsteiner broke the deadlock with a looping header in the 78th minute and Xherdan Shaqiri, who sat out the first hour, added the second five minutes later.
Until then, the Swiss had carved out precious few chances against the South Americans who came without top players such as Bundesliga-based Claudio Pizarro, Jefferson Farfan and Carlos Zambrano.
Ricardo Rodriguez was Switzerland's most lively player in the first half and the left back's pile-driver free kick was parried from under the bar by goalkeeper George Forsyth.
Peru, who last qualified for the World Cup in 1982, were confident in possession but only threatened once in the first half when Paolo Hurtado's side-footed shot was tipped past the post by Diego Benaglio.
There was little change in the second half as the Swiss continued to labour while a noisy continent of around 1,000 Peruvian fans, armed with bicycle horns and drums, made more noise than the 14,000 home supporters.
However, the hosts finally broke through when Rodriguez crossed from the left and Lichtsteiner headed into the top corner. Six minutes later, a long ball was floated over the Peru defence to Shaqiri and he scored with a shot that went through Forsyth's legs. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)