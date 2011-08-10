BARI, Italy Aug 10 Fernando Torres and Gerard Pique had to be substituted with injuries in the first half of Spain's friendly against Italy on Wednesday.

Chelsea striker Torres left the pitch after only 14 minutes suffering from concussion and was replaced by Fernando Llorente. He will have further tests, team doctors said.

Barcelona defender Pique limped off near the end of the first period clutching the back of his thigh.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris;

To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please click on for more Spanish soccer news