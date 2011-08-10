(Updates with details)

BARI, Italy Aug 10 Fernando Torres and Gerard Pique had to be substituted with injuries in the first half of Spain's 2-1 friendly defeat against Italy on Wednesday.

Chelsea striker Torres left the pitch after only 14 minutes suffering from a concussion and was replaced by Fernando Llorente.

He was taken for further tests at a nearby hospital.

Barcelona defender Pique limped off near the end of the first period clutching the back of his thigh but team doctors said it had been a precautionary measure.

Pique has four days to recover in time for the Spanish Super Cup first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao defender Andoni Iraola also had to leave the pitch with a thigh problem.

With a lack of defensive alternatives on the bench, Vicente del Bosque's side had lost Sergio Ramos and Nacho Monreal to injuries in the build up, Spain finished with midfielders Sergio Busquets and Javi Martinez covering at the back.

