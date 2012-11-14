Nov 14 Xherdan Shaqiri scored in the sixth minute of injury-time to give Switzerland a flattering 2-1 win over hosts Tunisia in a friendly on Wednesday.

The visitors missed a chance to go ahead when captain Gokhan Inler had a penalty saved by Aymen Mathlouthi in the 18th minute but scored five minutes before halftime when Eren Derdiyok headed in Tranquillo Barnetta's free kick.

Tunisia, warming up for January's African Nations Cup in South Africa and top of their World Cup qualifying group, created more chances and levelled in the 59th minute. French-based substitute Zouheir Dhaouadi's 25-metre shot hit a bump in the pitch and left Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer stranded.

Tunisia, backed by a paltry 1,500 crowd at the 30,000 Stade Olympique in Sousse, had Rami Bedoui sent off in the 74th minute for a second bookable offence.

Ghanaian referee Cecil Fleisher signalled five minutes of stoppage time but added on a further minute during which Bayern Munich winger Shaqiri collected the ball on the edge of the area and scored with a shot which went between Mathlouthi and the near post.

Switzerland top their World Cup qualifying group.