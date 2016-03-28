KIEV, March 28 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scored with a half-volley from a clever set-piece to secure a 1-0 win over Wales as the teams continued preparing for Euro 2016 with a friendly on Monday.

Dynamo Kiev winger Yarmolenko, who has been linked with several English clubs, made the breakthrough in the 28th minute after latching on to Ruslan Rotan's chipped free-kick.

Mykhaylo Fomenko's side also beat Cyprus 1-0 with a set-piece goal four days ago when Wales, who were again without the rested Gareth Bale, were held 1-1 at home by Northern Ireland.

Ukraine, who qualified for the Euros through the playoffs, face world champions Germany, Poland and Northern Ireland in France, while Wales tackle England, Russia and Slovakia. (Editing by Ken Ferris)