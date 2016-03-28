Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
KIEV, March 28 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scored with a half-volley from a clever set-piece to secure a 1-0 win over Wales as the teams continued preparing for Euro 2016 with a friendly on Monday.
Dynamo Kiev winger Yarmolenko, who has been linked with several English clubs, made the breakthrough in the 28th minute after latching on to Ruslan Rotan's chipped free-kick.
Mykhaylo Fomenko's side also beat Cyprus 1-0 with a set-piece goal four days ago when Wales, who were again without the rested Gareth Bale, were held 1-1 at home by Northern Ireland.
Ukraine, who qualified for the Euros through the playoffs, face world champions Germany, Poland and Northern Ireland in France, while Wales tackle England, Russia and Slovakia. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.