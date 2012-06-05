June 5 Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine suffered their second successive warm-up defeat after losing 2-0 to Turkey in Ingolstadt, Germany, on Tuesday.

Coach Oleg Blokhin rested a number of key players before Ukraine start their Group D campaign against Sweden in Kiev on Monday but goals from Caner Erkin and Mustafa Pektemek handed Turkey victory.

Ukraine also suffered a 3-2 defeat against Austria last Friday.

Blokhin gave a number of fringe players a chance to shine after resting Andriy Yarmolenko and Anatoly Tymoshchuk, but his side fell behind on the half hour when Pektemek set up Erkin to score.

Ukraine, outplayed in the first half, improved after the break and Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok was forced to parry Yaroslav Rakitsky's header at full stretch.

Substitute Andriy Shevchenko then headed a clear chance wide and also chipped against the crossbar.

Pektemek sealed victory for Turkey when he beat the offside trap and lobbed keeper Andriy Pyatov on 69 minutes. (Writing by Igor Nitsak in Kiev, Editing by Justin Palmer)