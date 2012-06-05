June 5 Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine suffered their
second successive warm-up defeat after losing 2-0 to Turkey in
Ingolstadt, Germany, on Tuesday.
Coach Oleg Blokhin rested a number of key players before
Ukraine start their Group D campaign against Sweden in Kiev on
Monday but goals from Caner Erkin and Mustafa Pektemek handed
Turkey victory.
Ukraine also suffered a 3-2 defeat against Austria last
Friday.
Blokhin gave a number of fringe players a chance to shine
after resting Andriy Yarmolenko and Anatoly Tymoshchuk, but his
side fell behind on the half hour when Pektemek set up Erkin to
score.
Ukraine, outplayed in the first half, improved after the
break and Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok was forced to parry
Yaroslav Rakitsky's header at full stretch.
Substitute Andriy Shevchenko then headed a clear chance wide
and also chipped against the crossbar.
Pektemek sealed victory for Turkey when he beat the offside
trap and lobbed keeper Andriy Pyatov on 69 minutes.
