KIEV Aug 10 An injury time goal from substitute Tobias Hysen allowed Sweden to snatch a 1-0 victory over Ukraine in their friendly at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv.

Anders Svensson played a perfect ball down the channel and Hysen pounced to poke the ball home.

Ukraine, who will co-host Euro 2012 with Poland, earned their best chance in the first half when Maksym Kalynychenko and Andriy Shevchenko threatened with two free kicks, but Andreas Isaksson was up to the task in the Swedish goal.

The Swedes lost winger Emir Bajrami to injury in the first half but he was soon forgotten as his replacement, winger Christian Wilhelmsson, set about tormenting the Ukrainian defence.

"We had to chase the ball an awful lot, but we knew that would happen," Sweden coach Erik Hamren told TV3.

Alexander Gerndt had a chance for Sweden early in the second half but the striker hit his effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Sweden, second behind the Netherlands in Group E of the Euro 2012 qualifiers, will face Hungary in Budapest on Sept. 2. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm, editing by Pritha Sarkar)