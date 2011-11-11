KIEV Nov 11 Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine
twice surrendered a two-goal lead against Germany as the first
match in the newly-renovated Olimpiyskiy Stadium ended in a 3-3
draw on Friday.
A near-capacity crowd in the stadium that will host the
final of Euro 2012 next year watched Ukraine lead 2-0 and 3-1
with goals by Andriy Yarmolenko, Yevhen Konoplianka and Serhiy
Nazarenko but Germany refused to be beaten and earned a draw
with a Thomas Mueller goal after 77 minutes.
Yarmolenko opened the scoring after 28 minutes, tapping in
from close range, before Konoplianka doubled the lead eight
minutes later.
Germany replied with a Toni Kroos thunderbolt from the edge
of the area after 39 minutes but Ukraine went in at halftime
with a two-goal cushion when substitute Nazarenko's long-range
effort flew into the top corner of the net.
The hosts nearly went further in front shortly after the
break when Andriy Shevchenko's curled effort was beaten away by
Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler.
Simon Rolfes got on the end of a corner at the far to bring
Germany back into the game after 65 minutes and a rampant
Germany side then took control.
The 2010 World Cup semi-finalists grabbed a deserved
equaliser 13 minutes from time when Mueller poked the ball past
a defender and fired a shot into the net.
It was an entertaining start for the 68,000-seater stadium
which has undergone a drastic and problematic 410 million euros
reconstruction since 2007 and was finally officially unveiled
last month after major delays.
Ukraine are co-hosting next year's finals with Poland.
