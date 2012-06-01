June 1 Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine were beaten
3-2 by Austria in Innsbruck on Friday in their penultimate
warmup friendly ahead of the tournament.
The visitors were caught cold after three minutes when
Zlatko Junuzovic curled an excellent free kick beyond the
goalkeeper.
Ukraine levelled after 56 minutes, Oleh Gusyev tapping the
ball in from close range following a through ball from Andriy
Yarmolenko.
Marko Arnautovic restored Austria's lead six minutes later
with a powerful effort low into the corner.
Gusyev, though, struck again in the 65th minute with a
long-range thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner.
Arnautovic then grabbed the winner with two minutes left to
play.
Ukraine, drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D,
take on Turkey in a final warmup in Ingolstadt on Tuesday.
Poland are also co-hosts.
