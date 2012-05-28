Soccer-Southgate implores England to learn from rugby counterparts
Feb 15 England's soccer team need to develop and maintain the same ruthless winning mentality as the country's rugby team, manager Gareth Southgate has said.
May 28 Ukraine recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Estonia in a friendly in Kufstein, Austria on Monday in a Euro 2012 warm-up.
Andriy Yarmolenko smashed the ball into the top corner nine minutes into the game after good work from Serhiy Nazarenko and Oleh Gusiev made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after Yarmolenko was brought down.
Andriy Voronin nodded in the third following a short cross from Marco Devic six minutes later and Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko, off the bench for the second half, shook off two defenders to set up Artem Milevskiy who made it 4-0.
Second-half substitute striker Evhen Seleznyov missed two clear chances, both from close range.
Ukraine, co-hosting Euro 2012 with Poland and drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D, are taking on Austria in Innsbruck on June 1 before a final warm-up against Turkey in Ingolstadt on June 5. (Writing by Igor Nitsak, Editing by Dave Thompson)
