March 5 Alvaro Pereira scrambled a second-half goal to give World Cup finalists Uruguay a scrappy 1-1 draw away to Austria in a friendly on Wednesday.

Marc Janko scored early on before substitute Pereira replied to deny Austria their first win against South American opposition since they beat Chile at the 1982 World Cup.

Luis Suarez hit the Austria crossbar with a stunning 30-metre free kick in the first half in the only moment of real inspiration from the South Americans.

The visitors were missing Suarez's fellow striker Edinson Cavani through injury while veteran forward Diego Forlan was subdued and taken off at halftime.

Austria began brightly and deservedly went ahead in the 14th minute when Zlatko Junuzovic's backheel went through Diego Perez's legs and found Janko who fired the ball past Fernando Muslera from 15 metres.

The hosts nearly had another when David Alaba's curling free kick was tipped onto the bar by Muslera and Marko Arnautovic hooked the ball wide from the rebound.

Uruguay pulled themselves together and nearly levelled when Suarez curled a free kick over the wall and saw his effort smack off the crossbar.

The Liverpool striker was then denied by his own team mate when his goalbound header was inadvertently knocked over the bar by Jose Gimenez.

In between, Uruguay captain Diego Lugano limped off injured.

Alaba was denied again just before halftime when Muslera turned over his chipped shot.

Uruguay were less sluggish after the break and Suarez missed a golden chance when he was sent clear and saw his shot saved by Heinz Lindner's legs.

The hosts levelled form the resulting corner when a series of ricochets ended with Pereira turning the ball over the line. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar) )