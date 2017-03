MONTEVIDEO, June 4 Striker Edinson Cavani and substitute Christian Stuani scored to fire Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Slovenia in their final World Cup warmup at the Centenario on Wednesday.

Cavani nipped between the centre backs to head home a fine cross into the box from the left by Diego Forlan and Stuani scored his second goal in two games in the 75th minute following his effort in Friday's 1-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Centre back Diego Godin returned to the side after missing the Northern Ireland match, completing a lineup that may well be repeated for Uruguay's World Cup opener against Costa Rica in Fortaleza on June 14.

Top striker Luis Suarez was again missing as he recovers from knee surgery and may only be fit for the second Group D match against England in Sao Paulo on June 19 at the earliest. Uruguay also face Italy in Natal on June 24. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)