Oct 13 Luis Suarez scored his first Uruguay goals since the World Cup finals and his biting ban in a 3-0 friendly win over Oman on Monday.

Suarez took his international tally to 43 with strikes in the 57th and 66th minutes and substitute Jonathan Rodriguez added the third in the dying minutes of the game at the Al Buraimi stadium.

It was the Barcelona striker's second appearance for Uruguay on tour in the Middle East after Friday's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez had last scored for his country when he netted both goals in their 2-1 win over England in the second group match at the World Cup finals on June 19.

He helped Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 five days later but biting defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder during the match earned him a four-month ban from all football activity and a nine-match suspension from competitive internationals.

Suarez has been allowed to play friendlies after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in August revised the terms of his ban, due to end when he makes his Barcelona debut in the "clasico" against Real Madrid in La Liga on Oct. 26.

Suarez will miss the Copa America next year when Uruguay defend their continental title in Chile. He will also be unavailable for some of the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)