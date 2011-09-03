CARSON, California Sep 2 Rodney Wallace scored
the only goal of the match in the 65th minute to lift Costa Rica
to a 1-0 victory over the United States in an international
friendly at the Home Depot Center on Friday.
Costa Rica took the lead when United States keeper Tim
Howard pulled off a brilliant save from an unmarked Michael
Barrantes shot in the area but was unable to prevent Wallace
from heading in the rebound.
"Once they scored, they were sitting back and playing on the
counter-attack and that made it even more difficult," U.S. coach
Juergen Klinsmann told reporters. "They kind of put up a wall
with 10 guys in front of the 18-yard box."
Despite enjoying a majority of possession and territorial
advantage, Landon Donovan's sixth minute miss from the edge of
the area was the home team's best chance of the match.
"Not happy with the result but I'm happy with the
performance," Klinsmann said of his second match in charge of
the U.S. team.
"I think the players did exactly what we wanted to do. We
put them under pressure from the beginning. We had our chances
in the first half and if Landon (Donovan) was a little more
lucky, he puts it away and then it would have been far easier."
(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario. Editing by
John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more SOCCER stories