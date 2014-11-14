LONDON Nov 14 Striker Teofilo Gutierrez scored with a late header to give Colombia a 2-1 win over the United States in a lively friendly international at Craven Cottage on Friday.

The Americans took the lead in the ninth minute when striker Jozy Altidore converted a penalty after Colombia left back Pablo Armero handled.

Striker Carlos Bacca equalised just past the hour when he raced across the face of goal from left to right picking up a short through pass from James Rodriguez on the way, swivelling to shoot in from a tight angle.

Gutierrez settled the game when he rose between two defenders to head into the roof of the net in the 87th minute from substitute midfielder Edwin Cardona's cross from the right.

Soon after his penalty, Altidore had a shot headed off the line but Colombia looked the more likely scorers throughout, taking the game to the U.S.

Brad Guzan, in the American goal, became busier as the match wore on and had to make diving saves from Gutierrez, Armero, Rodriguez and, best of all, midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

In the first half, Rodriguez was just wide of the far post with a free kick from the left and then a Bacca chance was bundled away for a corner.

The Americans survived two Colombia efforts at successive corners midway through the half before Bacca hit the post at the end of Colombia's best attack. Abel Aguilar robbed a U.S. ball in the centre circle and fed Gutierrez on the right with Bacca meeting his fellow striker's cross with a firm shot.

Bacca then had another chance blocked by Jermaine Jones.

The U.S. were nominally the home team but there were more Colombians in a 24,000 crowd packing Fulham's ground on the banks of the River Thames in south west London, and they made their presence felt throughout the match with their loud cheering and chanting. (Editing by Mike Collett)