Jan 21 Midfielder Ricardo Clark scored a 97th minute header to give the United States a 1-0 win over Venezuela in an international friendly match in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

The U.S., without a number of first choice regulars who are with their clubs in Europe, dominated the match but had to wait until stoppage time for the breakthrough when Clark headed home from seven yards out after being left unmarked at a corner.

"Overall I thought we had a very good performance tonight," U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann told reporters. "We created a ton of chances and really didn't give them any good opportunities.

"It was just about getting one goal sooner or later. We got it, a bit late, but not too late."

The U.S. will play away to Panama on Wednesday in another friendly.

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more SOCCER stories