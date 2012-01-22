Jan 21 Midfielder Ricardo Clark scored
a 97th minute header to give the United States a 1-0 win over
Venezuela in an international friendly match in Glendale,
Arizona on Saturday.
The U.S., without a number of first choice regulars who are
with their clubs in Europe, dominated the match but had to wait
until stoppage time for the breakthrough when Clark headed home
from seven yards out after being left unmarked at a corner.
"Overall I thought we had a very good performance tonight,"
U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann told reporters. "We created a ton
of chances and really didn't give them any good opportunities.
"It was just about getting one goal sooner or later. We got
it, a bit late, but not too late."
The U.S. will play away to Panama on Wednesday in another
friendly.
