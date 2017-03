Oct 10 Landon Donovan bid farewell to the United States national team in a 1-1 friendly draw against Ecuador in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday.

Donovan was unable to add to his record 57 goals in his 157th and final appearance for his country before being replaced in the 41st minute of the game.

The 32-year-old came close, though, striking the post in the 25th minute after being set up by Jozy Altidore.

Mix Diskerud had given the United States the lead in the fifth minute with a confident finish at the end of a move that was started by a Donovan burst down the left and cross to the back post.

Juergen Klinsmann's team were denied a victory by a superb 88th minute goal from Enner Valencia, the striker beating Brad Guzan with a dipping, swerving drive from 25 metres out. (Reporting By Simon Evans)