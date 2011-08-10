Soccer-Scottish Premiership fixture
LONDON Aug 10 Australia overcame Wales 2-1 with smart goals by Tim Cahill and Robert Kruse in a friendly at the Cardiff City stadium on Wednesday as the hosts' poor recent form continued.
Cahill's volley on the stroke of halftime put the visitors ahead and a Kruse tap in on the hour gave the Socceroos a 2-0 lead over a Welsh side who have only won once since their 5-0 victory against Luxembourg in August last year.
Australia showed their attacking intent throughout the match with Luke Wilkshire striking a post 10 minutes from halftime and they hit the woodwork again moments after the restart.
"Don't be fooled by the rankings, they're a tough team," Australia captain Lucas Neill told Sky Sports of 112th-ranked Wales.
The home side showed their qualities in the latter stages with Darcy Blake heading a consolation after 82 minutes and they also had a penalty appeal for handball turned down late on.
Wales, bottom of Euro 2012 qualifying Group F with no points from four games, play Montenegro on Sept. 2 and England four days later in their next matches of the campaign.
Australia host Thailand on Sept. 2 in a 2014 World Cup Asian zone third round qualifier. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
