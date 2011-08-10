* Germany win battle of the heavyweights
* World champions Spain undone by Italy
* France held at home by Chile
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Aug 10 A late goal rush helped Germany
beat Brazil for the first time in 18 years while world champions
Spain suffered defeat on a bumper night of international
friendlies on Wednesday.
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Goetze and Andre Schuerrle all
struck in the last half hour for Germany in a 3-2 home win over
the 2014 World Cup hosts to raise the pressure on Brazil coach
Mano Menezes whose side replied through Robinho and Neymar.
In a clash of the last two World Cup winners in Bari, Spain
were beaten 2-1 by Italy with Alberto Aquilani scoring the
winner late on with a deflected shot.
Spain's Chelsea striker Fernando Torres had to go off in the
first half with concussion and was taken to hospital for a
check-up while Gerard Pique was another casualty when the
Barcelona defender limped off just before halftime.
Many of the nations scrapping for qualification places for
next year's European championships in Poland and Ukraine were in
action as they prepared for forthcoming group matches, although
England's friendly against Netherlands had been called off on
Tuesday because of the civil unrest that has hit London.
France, steadily rebuilding after their atrocious World Cup
campaign last year, were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in
Montpellier. Loic Remy was on target for France with Nicolas
Cordova equalising for the South Americans.
Poland, who do not have to worry about qualifying for next
year's tournament, earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Georgia in
Lubin while co-hosts Ukraine went down 1-0 at home to Sweden.
THREE-WAY BATTLE
Croatia, who are involved in a three-way battle in Group F
with Greece and Israel to qualify for Euro 2012 after missing
out on the World Cup, drew 0-0 away to Ireland.
Ireland top Group B in qualifying level on points with
Russia who enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Serbia in a scrappy match
in Moscow. Substitute Pavel Pogrebnyak sealed victory in the
53rd minute.
Three-times World Cup winners Germany had not met five-times
world champions Brazil since the Confederations Cup in 2005 and
had not beaten them since 1993.
Brazil, smarting from a disappointing Copa America campaign,
shaded the first hour in Stuttgart but fell behind to a
hotly-disputed penalty which Schweinsteiger converted.
Teenager Goetze made it 2-0 six minutes later before Robinho
halved the deficit with another penalty. Schuerrle made it 3-1
before Neymar struck in stoppage time.
"Since I took over the national team one year ago, this is
the first time we have played a team who have been better than
us over the 90 minutes," Brazil coach Menezes told reporters.
"At the moment, they (German) are better than us and they are
a measuring stick. This is where we have to get, this is what we
have to overtake."
In other matches Australia beat Wales 2-1 in Cardiff, Japan
crushed regional rivals South Korea 3-0 while Ivory Coast beat
Israel 4-3 in Geneva with Didier Drogba scoring his side's
fourth from the penalty spot to move within two of a landmark 50
international goals. Portugal crushed Luxembourg 5-0.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)