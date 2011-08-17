LOS ANGELES Aug 17 Colombian striker Juan Pablo Angel has been traded by LA Galaxy to Chivas USA in exchange for a third round selection in the 2012 supplemental draft, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Wednesday.

With the Galaxy having announced the prized signing of Ireland captain Robbie Keane from Tottenham Hotspur just two days earlier, veteran Angel was always likely to be offloaded by the Los Angeles team.

Under the 'designated player rule', MLS clubs are permitted to sign two players largely outside the league's salary cap and three by paying an extra so-called "luxury tax".

The Galaxy already have internationals Landon Donovan and David Beckham on their books and Angel has been released to make way for Keane, holder of 108 caps and scorer of a record 51 goals for his country.

Angel, 35, joined the Galaxy in January and has scored three goals in 22 games for the club this season.

The Colombian previously played in England's Premier League with Aston Villa before joining the New York Red Bulls in the MLS where he spent four prolific seasons from 2007-2010.

Angel represented the Colombia national team on 33 occasions, scoring nine goals.