June 10 Ireland captain and striker Robbie Keane has signed a contract extension with the LA Galaxy, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club.

Keane, 34, is the reigning MLS Most Valuable Player and has scored 55 goals in 91 appearances for the Galaxy since he joined the team from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011.

"We're very pleased Robbie will continue to be a member of the Galaxy in the coming years," Galaxy head coach and general manager Bruce Arena said in a statement.

"He has been one of the key pieces in our success over the past five seasons. We look forward to even more success with Robbie as a member of our team."

Keane scored 19 goals in 29 games last season to help the Galaxy win the MLS Cup for a fifth time. He also played a pivotal role during their successful championship runs in 2011 and 2012.

Capped 139 by his country, Keane is Ireland's all-time leading scorer with 65 international goals.

He has been a prolific scorer for several clubs after starting out at 17 with Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Coventry City, Inter Milan, Leeds United, Liverpool and then the Spurs. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating)