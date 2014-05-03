May 3 Gambia have received a two-year suspension from all levels of Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition after the continent's ruling body found them guilty of age-cheating.

CAF announced the sanction in a statement on Saturday, meaning Gambia will not be able to contest the qualifiers for the 2015 African Nations Cup, nor will their clubs be eligible to compete in the Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions in 2015 and 2016.

The Gambia FA were accused of fielding five players ineligible to compete in the qualifiers for the 2015 African Under-20 Championship to be staged in Senegal next March.

Sampierre Mendy, Buba Sanneh, Bubacarr Trawally, Saloum Fall and Ali Sowe were all found to be older than the cut-off year of 1995 after they took part in a qualifier against Liberia on April 6.