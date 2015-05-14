CAPE TOWN May 14 Gambia unveiled much-travelled Swiss Raoul Savoy as their new coach on Thursday, a month ahead of the start of the qualifiers for the 2017 African Nations Cup.

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president Lamin Kaba Bajo made the announcement at a press briefing in Banjul as the 41-year-old added another African nation to his CV.

He has previously led Ethiopia, Swaziland and Central African Republic, and coached at clubs in Cameroon, Morocco and Algeria, as well as at home in Switzerland racking up 12 teams in as many years.

Savoy has a month to ready his players for their first qualifier away in South Africa in mid-June as they bid for a first ever appearance at the continental finals.

Also in their qualification pool are Cameroon and Mauritania, with only the top team guaranteed a place in Gabon in two years' time.

Gambia were banned from competing in the last continental qualifiers after being found guilty of age-cheating at junior national team level by the Confederation of African Football. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)