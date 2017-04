MOSCOW, March 14 Former Slovakia manager Vladimir Weiss has taken over as head coach of Georgia's national soccer team.

The 51-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) said on Monday.

Weiss, who coached Slovakia from 2008-12, replaced Kakhaber Tskhadadze who had been in charge of the Georgia team since March 2015.

Georgia failed to qualify for Euro 2016. They have been drawn in a 2018 World Cup qualifying group with Wales, Austria, Serbia, Ireland and Moldova. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)