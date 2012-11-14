BERLIN Nov 14 Sports director Klaus Allofs is leaving Werder Bremen soccer club after 13 years to join struggling VfL Wolfsburg and help them turn around their season, sports magazine kicker reported on Wednesday.

The move had been widely expected after the sacking of Wolfsburg coach and sports director Felix Magath late last month as Volkswagen, owners of the club, are eager to see the 2009 Bundesliga champions back on track.

Wolfsburg, who were unavailable for immediate comment but are expected to announce the deal later on Wednesday, are 16th in the league, four points above a relegation spot.

"We have reached a good agreement with Werder Bremen," Volkswagen communications chief and Wolfsburg board member Stephan Gruehsem told kicker.

Allofs's first order of business is to find a replacement for Magath although interim coach Lorenz-Guenther Koestner has had a good run with his team winning three of four games since he took over in both the league and German Cup.

Former Germany international Allofs had a successful spell at Werder, attracting talented young players including Brazilian Diego, who now plays for Wolfsburg, and Claudio Pizarro, to the club and then selling them for a much higher price.

During that time Werder won the domestic league and Cup double in 2004. They won the German Cup again in 2009 as well as qualifying for the Champions League for several years in a row. They also reached the 2009 UEFA Cup final, losing to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The club have had to rein in costs after missing Champions League qualification for two straight seasons, selling several key players in the summer and announcing a 13.9-million-euro loss in recent days. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)