BERLIN, Sept 16 British sportscar maker Aston
Martin has become a sponsor of German second division club 1860
Munich, which only months ago was on the brink of financial
collapse.
"This contract means that our task is to now drive the club
forward with all our energy," said 1860 General Manager Robert
Schaefer of the "medium-term" contract.
Financial details of the deal were not released but sources
close to the deal said it was worth several million euros
annually.
The contract with the German club, one of the founding
members of the Bundesliga and the 1966 German champions before
falling on hard times, is the first engagement for Aston Martin
in German professional football.
"Munich is a very important market for Aston Martin in
Europe," said a company spokeswoman. "The club have a great
tradition, a great brand and very loyal fans."