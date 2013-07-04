July 4 St Etienne striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but media reports said it could be up to 13 million euros ($16.79 million).

The 24-year-old Gabon international, who has won 33 caps, was the joint second highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 19 goals and helped St Etienne chalk up their first top-five finish in six years.

"We are very pleased that in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang we were able to sign a player we really wanted," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told the club's website (www.bvb.de).

"He is very versatile, has a lot of pace, is a threat in front of goal and will provide us with more options."

Aubameyang, who spent his early days at AC Milan without making a first-team appearance for the Italians, will join up with his new team mates next week.

Dortmund were beaten 2-1 by fellow Germans Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at Wembley in May.

