BERLIN Aug 15 Bundesliga club Augsburg have signed Argentine forward Raul Bobadilla from FC Basel on a three-year contract, the German side said on Thursday.

Bobadilla, who had moved to Basel from Young Boys midway through last season and helped them win the Swiss league title, was briefly suspended by his club in July for a speeding violation.

On the pitch, he picked up a seven-game ban last season after insulting a referee.

The 26-year-old striker started his European career in Switzerland before moving to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2009.

After a loan spell in Greece in 2011 he joined Young Boys in 2012. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)