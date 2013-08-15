UPDATE 2-Soccer-Russian minister Mutko barred from FIFA re-election
* Mutko says decision has 'no bearing' on 2018 World Cup (Updates with FIFA confirmation and comment)
BERLIN Aug 15 Bundesliga club Augsburg have signed Argentine forward Raul Bobadilla from FC Basel on a three-year contract, the German side said on Thursday.
Bobadilla, who had moved to Basel from Young Boys midway through last season and helped them win the Swiss league title, was briefly suspended by his club in July for a speeding violation.
On the pitch, he picked up a seven-game ban last season after insulting a referee.
The 26-year-old striker started his European career in Switzerland before moving to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2009.
After a loan spell in Greece in 2011 he joined Young Boys in 2012. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Mutko says decision has 'no bearing' on 2018 World Cup (Updates with FIFA confirmation and comment)
March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Friday Friday, March 10 Jiangsu Suning 0 Tianjin Teda 0 Shandong Luneng 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 1 Shanghai SIPG 2 Yanbian Fude 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Shandong Luneng 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Shanghai Shenhua 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 4 Guangzhou R-F 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 5 Guangzhou Evergrande
ZURICH, March 10 World soccer's ruling body FIFA, stung by criticism that it overlooks human rights in countries staging its tournaments, has set up an advisory panel to address the issue.