BERLIN, Sept 11 Augsburg goalkeeper Simon Jentzsch will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who missed part of last season with a separate injury to the same finger, would have the operation later on Tuesday, Augsburg said in a statement.

"He will be out for the coming weeks. Exactly how long he will be out depends on the operation and recovery."

Augsburg, who host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday, are in 16th place on two points from two games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)