BERLIN Nov 19 Bottom-placed Augsburg president Walther Seinsch found an innovative way to dispel speculation of an alleged meeting with former VfL Wolfsburg coach Felix Magath, slamming the media in an open letter on Monday.

"So I met Felix Magath in the middle of Augsburg in a well known restaurant and because I forgot to camouflage myself with a fake beard I was discovered by the crafty reporters," he wrote.

Reports have circulated in the past days that Augsburg could be looking in the direction of the experienced coach to replace Markus Weinzierl.

"And because I do not want to talk in an interview about such lies I am accused of fanning speculation by keeping quiet? How would you rate this behaviour. Can it get any less serious?" Seinsch wrote.

Augsburg are bottom of the table after losing 4-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday

Magath has been out of a job since he was sacked at Wolfsburg late last month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)