June 2 Borussia Dortmund's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been voted Bundesliga Player of the Year by the German player's union (VDV).

The 26-year-old, who got 19.7 percent of the vote, finished ahead of Bayern Munich's Poland forward Robert Lewandowski (19.5) -- the league's top scorer with 30 goals.

Aubameyang's team mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan (12.6), who also plays in midfield for Armenia, came third, the VDV said on its website (www.spielergewerkschaft.de).

Aubameyang, who was named African Footballer of the Year in January, scored 25 goals for Dortmund in the league last season, helping his side finish runners-up to Bayern.

Aubameyang, Lewandowski and Mkhitaryan were also included in the Bundesliga team of the season. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)